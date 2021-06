This post may contain affiliate links, which means I receive a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Ever notice a picture of yourself on Facebook or on a Zoom call and think, I do not look so great, I must be tired. No, that rugged look you see is from the dead skin cells building up on your face, making you look older than you are. Do not like what you see? No worries with these 10 Insider tips from Barbie’s Beauty Bits. PS: They will work for all ages. So for you late bloomers, a must-read!