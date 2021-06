News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that it has engaged a team of international senior executives providing strategic advisory services in order to further develop and market its unique lithium resources in Chile. The advisory services include the evaluation and introduction of potential long term strategic partners with a focus on the European market in particular the German automotive industry.