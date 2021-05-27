Which Blazers Team Will Fans See in the Rose Quarter Tonight?

That depends on three key adjustments. Which version of the Trail Blazers is going to show up tonight for the third game of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets?. Will the 8,000 mostly vaccinated fans in Moda Center see the locked-in Blazers that won 10 of their last 12 regular season games and beat the Nuggets in their first game in Denver? Or the lackadaisical and frustrated team that lost nine of 11 games in April and was manhandled by the Nuggets in Game 2?