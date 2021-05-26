NBA Playoffs: The Nets blow out Boston in game two to take a commanding lead in the series
Brooklyn, New York - The Brooklyn Nets continued to control their first-round series against the Boston Celtics with an impressive win in game two on Tuesday. The Nets' Big Three of Durant, Harden, and Irving were back for more, but the night belonged to Joe Harris. The forward tied his team's NBA playoff record with seven three-pointers in the game helping the Nets demolish the Celtics 130-108, to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Harris also finished the game with 25 points, a career-best for him.www.tag24.com