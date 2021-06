June 30th, 2013 and June 24th, 2011. Two days will forever live in Florida Panther franchise history; The days that brought the two greatest Florida Panther players ever to play. Ever since they were drafted, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau have solidified themselves as the greatest Florida Panthers players in franchise history. Despite all of their differences, these two players have resurrected this franchise. And they are ready for the exciting new chapter that is coming to Sunrise, Florida.