Bolts blank Panthers and earn series win in hard fought game

The New York Islanders won Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2-1 victory, shocking many experts that had them pinned as massive underdogs entering the semifinal. The win was a compilation of a lot of elements of the game swinging in the Islanders’ favor, with everything appearing to click in the low-scoring game. Likewise, the opening game of the series was a reminder of what this series will entail, how the Lightning can be defeated, and a preview of what should be a matchup to remember. Game 1 was a strong indicator that the NHL won’t see a re-run of last season’s Eastern Conference Final.