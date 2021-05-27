Bolts blank Panthers and earn series win in hard fought game
The Tampa Bay Lightning sent the Florida Panthers packing with a marvelous effort at home to close out the series. Game 6 looked more like games 2 and 5 as both teams defended well. Tampa Bay played excellent in front of their own net and forechecked very well. Andrei Vasilevskiy put on an MVP performance to blank the cats and earn another playoff shutout. The Lightning will move on to the second round to face either Nashville or Carolina.thescrumsports.com