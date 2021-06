One of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s unsung heroes from their run to the 2020 Stanley Cup was defenseman Zach Bogosian. As a player picked up for nothing before the 2020 trade deadline, Bogosian was exactly what the franchise needed to fill out their defensive corps. No, he wasn’t always perfect and he was even scratched a few games, but he also spent time up and down the line-up, sometimes taking on 20-plus minutes alongside Victor Hedman on the first pairing, or acting as a role-player on the bottom pair.