The Nets had their cake and got to eat it too Sunday night at Barclays Center. They chose not to play James Harden as a precaution to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and then they took care of business with a 123-109 victory over the Cavaliers that allowed the Nets to clinch the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-24 record that is a franchise-record 24 games over .500.