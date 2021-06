NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. (the " Offeror"), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Signature Aviation plc (" Signature" or the " Company") announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase and consent solicitation (the " Tender Offer") with respect to its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2028 (the " Notes") pursuant to the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated April 8, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement"). Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement or the Standalone Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below), as applicable.