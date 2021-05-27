Report: Glade Park incident fueled by alcohol leading to arson
Alcohol, guns and lighters combined Tuesday in an incident that led to 70 households being evacuated and a Glade Park man charged with domestic violence and arson. Brandon Williams, 35, had consumed a significant quantity of alcohol over the course of Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The victim of alleged domestic violence told police Williams had consumed four bottles of wine, as well as shots of vodka when an argument began.www.gjsentinel.com