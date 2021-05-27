Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glade Park, CO

Report: Glade Park incident fueled by alcohol leading to arson

By DAN WEST Dan.West@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 12 days ago

Alcohol, guns and lighters combined Tuesday in an incident that led to 70 households being evacuated and a Glade Park man charged with domestic violence and arson. Brandon Williams, 35, had consumed a significant quantity of alcohol over the course of Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The victim of alleged domestic violence told police Williams had consumed four bottles of wine, as well as shots of vodka when an argument began.

www.gjsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Glade Park, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Domestic Violence#County Police#Police Violence#County Sheriff#Gun Violence#Mesa County Swat#Second Degree Arson#Investigators#Fire#Criminal Mischief#Gunshots#Man#Minors#Holloway Lane#Vodka#Bullet Holes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

One Person Dead At Grand Junction Night Club

A weekend assault has left one person dead at a Grand Junction night club. Police Investigate Early Morning Incident in Grand Junction. It was just after 2:00am on Sunday, when Grand Junction police officers were called to the scene of a reported assault in the 2200 block of Colex Drive. When police officers arrived at the Fantasy Night Club, they found an adult male lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Crime of the Week: Where Is This Man?

This week's Crime of the Week in Grand Junction features a man who has an active felony warrant and local authorities are asking for help in locating him. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, they are looking for 30-year-old Shane Alexander Shelton. Shelton is 5'11", 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, and is being sought on a felony warrant.
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Three killed in unrelated car crashes last week

Three people were killed in unrelated motor vehicle crashes over the course of five days last week. The first crash occurred shortly after noon on Sunday, May 2, when a vehicle struck a pedestrian near 28½ Road and North Avenue. A 62-year-old woman was sitting on the northside curb between...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has annual awards ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recognized members of their staff for going above and beyond in our community during their annual award ceremony. The Department welcomed officers, their families, employees and citizens for a morning of fellowship and to recognize acts of excellence over the past year.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Active Warrants in Western Colorado from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

We all care about our community, we want it to remain clean and safe for years to come. We can support our law enforcement officers in many ways but if someone decides to commit a crime, there isn't a whole lot that you or I can do to change their mind. As we all know there are consequences to every action, good or bad. Unfortunately, we don't get a list of names of people who do good things from law enforcement only when people are doing the wrong things. But to assist them we wanted to share a list of suspects that our Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for as they currently have active warrants for their arrest.
Mesa County, COKJCT8

SWAT team assists in arrest of alleged domestic violence suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mattew Rousso, 44, was arrested by Mesa County Sheriff Deputies on May 7 and is facing a slew of charges related to a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier that day. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a domestic violence report around 9:30...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Double jeopardy? Not in this murder case, court says

Trying a defendant for the same crime for a second time, known as double jeopardy, doesn’t apply if that first trial was held in a foreign county, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. In a first-of-its-kind ruling in an old Mesa County murder case, a three-judge panel of the...
Mesa County, COnbc11news.com

Law enforcement remembers fallen officers during National Police Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday marked the start of National Police Week. Local municipalities have released proclamations recognizing law enforcement officers and their service. This week, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is taking time to recognize local law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. For...