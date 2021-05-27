Voting reform will save us from ‘sleeping over a volcano’

No. 1713 PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-21-09 May 3, 2021 PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE The purpose of this notice is to state the Department's intention to issue a wastewater discharge permit to the facility listed in this notice. This permit is issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA); the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.1301 et seq., Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES); and Sections 402 and 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The Water Protection Bureau has prepared a draft permit for the facility listed below. Copies of the draft permit, fact sheet, and environmental assessment are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department's website www.deq.mt.gov APPLICANT NAME: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBOR) Grand Coulee Power Office P.O. Box 620 Grand Coulee, WA 99133 FACILITY NAME: Hungry Horse Dam and Power Plant FACILITY LOCATION: 2501 Colorado Blvd. Hungry Horse, MT Flathead County RECEIVING WATER: South Fork Flathead River PERMIT NUMBER: MT0022578 This permit is a reissuance of a Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) permit for discharge of treated domestic wastewater, treated sump water and non-contact, generator cooling water from Hungry Horse Dam and Power Plant to the South Fork Flathead River. Treated domestic wastewater is discharged through Outfall 001. Existing and proposed permit limits for Outfall 001 include limits for five-day biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids, pH, E. coli bacteria, and total residual chlorine, if chlorination is utilized for effluent disinfection. A water collection sump discharges through Outfall 002 and a drainage sump discharges through Outfall 003. The discharges through Outfalls 002 and 003 are treated by permanently installed oil skimmers prior to discharge. No effluent limits are applied to the discharges from Outfalls 002 and 003, but the discharges are monitored for flow, pH, temperature and oil and grease. Outfalls 004A, 004B, 004C and 004D discharge non-contact, generator cooling water. No effluent limits are applied to the non-contact, generator cooling water discharges, but each discharge is monitored for flow and temperature continuously. PUBLIC COMMENT Public comments are invited ANYTIME PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 3, 2021. Comments may be directed to the DEQ Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 3, 2021 will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be imposed on the permits. If you wish to comment electronically, you may e-mail the Department at DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov During the public comment period provided by the notice, the Department will accept requests for a public hearing. A request for a public hearing must be in writing and must state the nature of the issue proposed to be raised in the hearing (ARM 17.30.1373). The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The complete administrative record, including permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours. PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-21-09 May 3, 2021 May 12, 2021 MNAXLP __________________________