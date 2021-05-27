Cancel
Wednesday Sports in Brief

Miami Herald
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired...

MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field

Major League Baseball shared with the world its 2021 All-Star Game uniforms on Thursday. The 91st Midsummer Classic on July 13 is taking place at Denver's Coors Field. The two-button jersey features an oversized club-inspired graphic. On the back of the jersey will be a tally with the number of All-Star Game selections for the player wearing that uniform. Being hosted by the Rockies, the National League will wear white as the home team while the American League will be in dark blue.
Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. The host National League has white...
Sports briefs: Wisconsin sporting events to be at full capacity

MADISON, Wis. — Following a season that saw University of Wisconsin sporting events played in empty venues, Wisconsin athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season. The decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with campus officials. "We are thrilled...
Look: MLB All-Star Game Uniforms Are Getting Crushed

Major League Baseball has taken it on the chin this year. Between controversies over the constantly changing baseball, the consequent "sticky stuff" scandal hitting the league this year, and the arguably heavy-handed response from the league, it hasn't been a good few months for Rob Manfred and company. The response to the newly unveiled All-Star Game uniforms won't help.
SPORTS ON TV — JUNE 26-28

KC Royals at Texas Rangers..............FS1 3:05 p.m. CHC/LAD or NYY/BOS..................FOX 6:15 p.m. NCAA: Game 13 World Series............ESPN 1 p.m. NCAA: Game 14 World Series..........ESPN2 6 p.m. Basketball. Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers...............ESPN 8 p.m. WNBA: Washington at Dallas.............CBS 12 p.m. Racing. NASCAR Cup from Pocono.......NBCSN 2 p.m. Tour De France...
The Oakland A's Las Vegas Tour Continues

The Oakland Athletics dog and pony show will continue in Las Vegas next week as A's officials assess possible ballpark sites in the market as part of getting Oakland's attention to pony up money for needed infrastructure for a new Oakland baseball park. The Athletics ownership seems to have only Las Vegas for leverage in its talks with Oakland officials. Las Vegas started going after some form of Major League Baseball in 1999. Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman talked to a number of Major League Baseball team executives trying to convince them to move spring training operations to his city. Goodman failed. During 2003 and 2004 Las Vegas officials met with Major League Baseball about moving the then-MLB owned Montreal Expos to the desert market. MLB cut a deal with Washington, DC politicians and moved the team there in 2005. Goodman's staff also tried to lure Florida Marlins owners Jeffrey Loria to the desert and failed. Loria ended up with public financing for a new Marlins ballpark at the site of the old Orange Bowl in Miami. In 2005, Goodman predicted that Las Vegas would have a Major League Baseball team by 2011.
MLB Initiates '101 Days of Negro Leagues Facts' In Honor Of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

A week after the country celebrated the holiday of Juneteenth, Major League Baseball is doing its part in acknowledging a little Black history. Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have announced they are implementing a new digital and social media campaign that will support the "Negro Leagues 101" initiative led by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM).
MLB All-Star Game gear: How to shop for official jerseys, hats

Major League Baseball revealed designs for its All-Star Game uniforms Thursday, and fans have a chance to shop for the apparel before the event arrives July 13. The online site Fanatics has put hats, jerseys and other officially licensed All-Star Game gear on sale. SHOP NOW: MLB All-Star Game on...
Hall of Famer Mark Messier joins ESPN as NHL analyst

Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame center who won six Stanley Cup titles over a 26-year playing career, will join ESPN as an NHL studio analyst beginning with the 2021-22 season. ESPN agreed to a seven-year broadcasting deal with the NHL that will bring hockey back to the network for the first time since 2004. The network received broadcast rights to four Stanley Cup Finals in that seven-year span as part of the deal.
Audacy Launches Sports Podcast Studio

Audacy has launched a podcast studio that's intended to be the home of its sports digital audio content. It is called 2400Sports. "The new studio launches on the heels of Audacy becoming the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball," the company said in the announcement. "As part...
Sports Media: Audacy Becomes Official MLB Podcast Partner with Flagship Series Set for Fall Debut

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. (Image Source: AP Photo/John Raoux) Partnership Includes Sales, Marketing & Promotional Collaboration Across Platforms. Major League Baseball and Audacy today announce a new multi-year wide-ranging audio agreement. The partnership makes Audacy the official digital audio and podcast...