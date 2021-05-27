Cancel
Whitefish, MT

ATP announces Gala and Wine Auction

Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpine Theatre Project of Whitefish is announcing its second Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts to be held in Whitefish Aug. 18 to 20 with a variety of offerings, according to development director Luke Walrath. All of the featured wineries for the event are based in the Napa Valley of California: Foley Food and Wine, Battuello Family Vineyards, and Frias Family Vineyards. Celebrity chefs for the event include Chef Andy Blanton, four-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s best chef in the Northwest, Chef Alec Graham, international chef; and Chef Melissa Mangold.

