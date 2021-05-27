ATP announces Gala and Wine Auction

FLATHEAD LAKE — There is only one week remaining in the 2021 Spring Mack Days Fishing Event. A total of 25,051 lake trout entries have been entered so far in the event. Friday there was a total of 824 lake trout entries, Saturday there were 359, and Sunday there were 977. Mack Days Fishing Events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. There is Up to $225,000 in Cash and Prizes that will be awarded and it is not too late to get your name in the lottery style drawing that begins at $1,000 and goes to $50. All it takes is one lake trout entry! Mack Days are used as a tool to reduce numbers of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake.