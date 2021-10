I voted for Trump and would like to point out how one of your readers described me on Monday 9/13. I was called a fascist, a member of the proud boys, a member of faith keepers, part of the KKK and a terrorist. On Wednesday 9/15 I was accused of sabotaging the economy and ignoring our kids health to do it. Also, I was called a danger to the public. FYI, I wear a mask and I am vaccinated. So are all the other terrorists I know!

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO