The health minister of South Africa, who has been leading the country’s coronavirus response, has been placed on special leave amid a corruption scandal. Zweli Mkhize’s leave, announced Tuesday in a statement from the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, will allow him “to attend to allegations and investigations” surrounding an irregular government contract, through which $11 million was paid to the Digital Vibes company connected to two of the health minister’s former employees, The Associated Press reports.