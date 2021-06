On May 3rd, 2021 the Major Case Unit team had a training day. The park ranger at Lone Pine State Park, Brian Schwartz, allowed the team to simulate recovering buried remains or evidentiary items in a patch of ground that would not disturb native grasses. Officer Parce and his canine, Cairo, were welcomed to the MCU team. They have been recently certified in Article Detection, and Cairo is able to locate any item with human odor. Sergeant Brooks and Detective Karen Webster buried items in a 5-foot by 5-foot section of the ground. Officer Parce and Cairo then came to the area and Cairo alerted where items had been buried. The team then applied a grid pattern to the ground and processed each section to collect evidence.