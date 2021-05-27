WSU staff, students don’t need masks if vaccinated

Washington State University students, employees and visitors are not required to wear a mask on campus if they provide proof of full vaccination.

According to a WSU news release, the policy follows the latest guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee, the Department of Labor and Industries and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last shot in a vaccine series.

Valid forms of proof include a CDC vaccination card or a photo of the card, documentation form a health care provider or self-attestation from the employee.

Employees will still have to declare their health status through the WSU Attestation website prior to visiting a WSU worksite or campus, though the policy will be reevaluated in the weeks ahead.

Instructors or supervisors are allowed to verify the status of students.

Three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County according to the latest numbers from Whitman County Public Health.

Two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported. There have been 4,327 total cases, 49 deaths and 118 hospitalizations reported in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Latah County. The patients were in their 40s and 60s.

There have been 3,021 confirmed cases, 164 probable cases and 10 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Five new cases were reported Wednesday in Nez Perce County.