Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced on Monday its latest in a long line of executive departures, and one analyst said it could be good news for legacy truck makers. What Happened? Tesla announced Jerome Guillen, president of its Heavy Trucking unit, is leaving the company after only three months in the role. Prior to his role in trucking, Guillen had previously served as the head of the company’s entire vehicle business since 2018 and had been with Tesla for 10 years.