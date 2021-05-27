Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon’s Wildlife Savior

By Bob Keefer
eugeneweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people, at least in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, have heard of the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge a little south of Corvallis. But very few people know anything at all about William L. Finley, the remarkable early 20th-century conservationist and photographer for whom it was named. Eugene historian...

www.eugeneweekly.com
#Southern Oregon#Wildlife Conservation#Photography#Southern California#Northern California#Water Conservation#The William L Finley#Condor#Supreme Court#The White House#Eastern Oregon#Wildlife Refuges#Wilderness#Elk#Blue Mountains#Birds#Trees#Spring Snow#Hunted Out Populations
