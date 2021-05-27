Cancel
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish man accused of DUI with kids in vehicle

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
Posted by 
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnbd0_0aCwClQk00

A Whitefish man faces a felony charge of child endangerment after allegedly driving drunk with two kids in his vehicle.

Jered D. Anton, 37, was arrested Saturday night after police received a report that he punched a young girl or woman before getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene.

According to a charging document, two Whitefish officers responded and one spotted the vehicle and stopped it. Sitting in the back seat were two girls ages 6 and 12.

One officer reported smelling alcohol on Anton's breath and said his speech was slurred. The officer also reported an open container of alcohol in a cup holder and a partially opened case of the beverage.

The officer also reported signs of intoxication after conducting sobriety tests at the scene and at the police station. Anton allegedly refused to give a breath or blood sample.

He was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Sunday and released the next day.

Anton could face up to 10 years in the Montana State Prison. His arraignment is set for June 24.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 406-758-4441 or shindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.

