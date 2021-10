By now, everyone should have seen the Haitian illegals that were packed under the Del Rio Texas bridge have mysteriously vanished. Where could they have gone, you ask. Perhaps we could ask Jen Psaki, but no, she has no idea and simply refers us to Homeland Security. The truth is not forthcoming from HS, as they have not had time to count the number of illegals they have smuggled into our country by using NGOs (contractors hired by the government to provide cover for the Biden Administration), or the ones that have simply crossed the border on their own, and have scattered to the winds with a notice to kindly appear at a hearing sometime in the future.

