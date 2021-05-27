Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter Rob's surprise proposal, Kate finally has everything she thought she wanted - but in the cold light of morning, she is not so sure. As she struggles to choose between her heart and her head, she is caught off-guard when Rick's partner Olivia (Sally Carman) turns up to confront her. But what does she want? As if things could not get any worse, at work she is shocked to discover the real reason Amir and Ramin knew immigration were going to raid the wedding, although she is convinced she can use this information to help Rob get his man.

tv.azpm.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Carman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lies And Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesirvinetimes.com

Coronation Street to air first kiss between stars since start of pandemic

Coronation Street has announced plans to air its first kiss between two stars since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday night’s episode, which was written by Damon Alexis-Rochefort, will see footballer James Bailey, played by Nathan Graham, and love interest Danny Tomlinson, played by Dylan Brady, embrace as part of a storyline marking Pride month.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall calls for fan favourite to return

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall has revealed she would like a former fan favourite character to return. The actress has admitted that her character, Grace Black, hasn't really retained many female friends, but one she did have was Esther Bloom – though Esther left the village back in 2018 to move to Spain.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Home and Away star addresses shock death scenes in latest episode

Home and Away spoilers follow from recent Australian episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. One of Home and Away's newest recruits has already bid farewell to Summer Bay, with recent scenes airing in Australia revealing the sudden death of Rachel Young. Rachel, played by Marny Kennedy, was...
TV Seriesthegirlsun.com

Soapwatch: JACI STEPHEN'S ultimate insight into this week's soaps

Covid has taken its toll in soapland, where some appearances have suffered the effects of lockdown. But while a few folk seemingly engaged in pie-eating contests, others flourished and found new disciplines, so it’s not all doom and gloom on the beauty front. Corrie’s Colson Smith (Craig) has transformed his...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series to watch if you miss Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton

Last year, when Netflix added to its library Bridgerton, a period series based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the entire cast of the strip catapulted to international fame. Those who took the most relevance were Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, the protagonists of the first installment, but even so, Jonathan Bailey was not far behind as he won the hearts of many fans.
TV Seriesbrieftake.com

Interview: The cast and creators of Sex/Life

Talk about a life lived, as we made our way through the recent video junket for the remarkable new shot in Toronto Netflix series Sex/Life. From series creator (and all around awesome person) Stacy Rukeyser admitting to her crush on Bradley Cooper, to Canadian producer J. Miles Dale’s curious background storyboards (Nightmare Alley, perhaps?), and that was just one room. We also heard from Adam Demos weighing in on the team Cooper or team Brad debate and Margaret Odette chiming in with “team Sasha!”. Topping it all off, stunning lead Sarah Shahi shared a cherished memory of a beloved former co-star and, unsurprisingly, said that she’s on Team Billie (she plays Billie). And, of course Mike Vogel, putting on a brave face as stoic husband Cooper, revealed what he has been watching lately (the answer may surprise you).
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and William Reportedly Joined by 'Close Family' for Princess Diana Statue Debut

On July 1, 2021, Prince Harry and Prince William will honor their late mother, Princess Diana, at the unveiling of her statue. The brothers who have had a lot of rift in the last few years will be surrounded by close family and friends during the special honor. "Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July," a spokesperson for the palace stated according to Us Weekly.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Monday, June 28: Eric’s Request, Carter Shocked – Justin Oversteps, Wyatt Surprised

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 28 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) needs a favor. He will go straight to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but will the COO agree to help? Meanwhile, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) takes over Spencer Publications. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) catches him getting too cozy and takes action.
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.