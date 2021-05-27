TV Schedules

After Rob's surprise proposal, Kate finally has everything she thought she wanted - but in the cold light of morning, she is not so sure. As she struggles to choose between her heart and her head, she is caught off-guard when Rick's partner Olivia (Sally Carman) turns up to confront her. But what does she want? As if things could not get any worse, at work she is shocked to discover the real reason Amir and Ramin knew immigration were going to raid the wedding, although she is convinced she can use this information to help Rob get his man.