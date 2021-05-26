Softball Heads to Sectional with Conference Title

The Laurel varsity softball program, led by head coach Jodi Green, has one conference and state titles before, but for even the most veteran players on the team, the last title (in 2014) was nearly half their lifetime. Last week the Bulldogs secured its first conference title since 2014 and will now focus on pursuing the state championship, starting with Thursday’s home contest against Archmere in the first round of the DIAA state tournament.