Softball Heads to Sectional with Conference Title

beechgrove-athletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe girls varsity softball team is back in action and ready to make a push through their sectional tournament. After completing a strong season, the team was able to secure their first conference championship since 2005. The girls finished the year with an overall record of 15-3. Freshmen Malone Moore and Lillianna Jansen received MCCGSA All-County recognition. Honorable mention went to freshman Kylee Robinson. ICC All-Conference awards will be coming out soon and we plan on multiple players earning recognition.

beechgrove-athletics.com
