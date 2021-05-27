Cancel
West Glacier, MT

Get ready for Sun Road reservation system

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend marks the beginning of Glacier National Park’s new reservation system to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor. The change was prompted by anticipation of a record number of summer visitors combined with extensive road work along U.S. 2 in the canyon. The ticketed system will be in place May...

