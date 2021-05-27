Cancel
Real Estate

Moscow commission OKs two more residential developments

By Garrett Cabeza Daily, News staff writer
Two more residential developments hit the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission desk Wednesday night, adding to a handful of small and large developments planned in the city.

The commission Wednesday recommended approving two preliminary subdivision plats — one on the southwest side of town and another on the east side of the city. Both are expected to consist of single-family homes.

One of the plats is a 5.88-acre area of undeveloped land intended to be divided into 18 lots on Sunnyside Avenue and West Palouse River Drive, east of Anderson Frontier Park. Sunnyside Avenue will be extended through the proposed development, referred to as Anderson Sixth Addition, and connect West Palouse River Drive and Victoria Drive.

The other preliminary plat is a 2.3-acre area of undeveloped land that is expected to be divided into 10 lots east of Third Street and Mountain View Road near Itani Drive. The proposed development, referred to as Rolling Hills Ninth Addition, will include the extension of Third Street to Moser Park.

One person spoke in favor of each plat during each of the public hearings.

“It’s really a pretty nice development in general and I guess we have a great benefit in Moscow of growing so slowly that we don’t build 20 houses in a row that all look alike,” commissioner Nels Reese said of the proposed Rolling Hills Ninth Addition. “I’m in love with our historic neighborhoods but I think our new neighborhoods are quite handsome in general and I feel like this will just be another part of that.”

Also on Wednesday, the commission approved relevant criteria and standards documents for a 235-acre property, located south of the West Palouse River Drive city ballfields property, proposed to be annexed into the city.

The commission previously recommended approval to rezone the property to Residential Office and Medium Density Residential zones and approved a 27-acre preliminary plat, referred to as Edington Subdivision, to create 105 lots.

The lots are expected to mostly be townhouses and single-family homes. The Moscow City Council will consider the commission’s recommendations for the proposed development as well as annexation.

The commission recently recommended approving — and the Moscow City Council officially approved -—a planned unit development and preliminary plat for the Harvest Hills First Addition, a preliminary plat for the Harvest Hills Second Addition and the Gateway on Sixth development.

The 2.16-acre Harvest Hills First Addition on the corner of Third Street and Mountain View Road is planned to be divided to create 10 twinhome parcels, four townhouse parcels and one Neighborhood Business parcel.

The 17.2-acre Harvest Hills Second Addition, on the east side of the First Addition, is expected to include 56 single-family parcels.

The Gateway on Sixth is located north of the intersection of Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue near the east entrance to the University of Idaho. The planned unit development is a 1.41-acre area that is expected to create 27 townhouse dwellings and a four-story multi-family building containing 18 dwelling units with enclosed parking on the ground floor.

Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.

