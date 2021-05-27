Las Vegas ‘buzzing,’ recovering faster than expected, experts say

Casinos in the Free State jetted 13% above 2019 levels, grossing $172 million, a new record. MGM National Harbor led with $68.5 million (+16%) and 40% market share. Maryland Live was up 15% to $61.5 million for 35.5% market share, while Hollywood Perryville justified Penn National Gaming‘s faith in the property, jumping 23% to $8.5 million. Ocean Downs gained 19%, also to $8.5 million and Rocky Gap Casino was up 21.5% to $6 million. The only loser was—you guessed it—Horseshoe Baltimore, sagging 5% to $19.5 million. New management at Caesars Entertainment has announced no plans for the property and it’s an open question whether they have any. Now would be a good time. Over in West Virginia, casinos continue to lag the 2021 recovery, down 18%, with Penn Charles Town further behind at -20%. Overall, slots were a relative bright spot, -17%, negated by a -21% dive at the tables.