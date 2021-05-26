Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Marries Fiancé Dalton Gomez In Secret Wedding Ceremony

By Olivia Blair
Elle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 26/05/21: After Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married in a secret at-home ceremony on the weekend of May 15-16, we now have a first look at Grande's wedding dress. For the Montecito nuptials, the bride wore a custom gown by Vera Wang, which featured a lily-white silk column silhouette, an empire waistline, a sculpted sweetheart neckline and a plunging cut-out back.

www.elle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Wedding Ceremony#Diamond Earrings#Tmz#Californian#Sussex#Dress#Love#Congratulations#Arianagrande#Veil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Ariana Grande Wore Custom Vera Wang and a Ponytail for Her Wedding

When it comes to American wedding dress designers, Vera Wang is still number one. When it comes to Ariana Grande hairstyle choices, the trusty ponytail still reigns supreme. So it should be of little surprise that Ariana Grande decided to pair a custom column gown from Vera Wang with her hair half-up in a ponytail for her recent surprise wedding.
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
Designers & CollectionsHouston Chronicle

Get the look: Ariana Grande's wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute

Ariana Grande is a married woman. The Grammy Award-winning singer wed real estate Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, Calif. on May 15, according to belated Instagram posts noting the date. Fans of the pop star will recognize that lyrics from Grande's hit song "thank u, next" foretold that "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama." That prediction reportedly came true -- with a twist. According to Vogue magazine, Grande's mother Joan Grande, gave her daughter away alongside Ed Butera, the bride's father, with fewer than 20 guests present.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Ariana Grande had ‘pact’ with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown “a few years ago”. The ‘Positions’ singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple’s big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride’s stunning dress for the first time.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
MusicKTVB

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

The bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.
MusicAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Flashes Wedding Ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The '7 Rings' hitmaker shows off her new wedding band as she performed for the first time following her low-key nuptials with Dalton Gomez earlier this month. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande flashed her new diamond wedding band as she performed for the first time since marrying Dalton Gomez earlier this month (May21).
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande's wedding dress is b.e.a.u-tiful

Ariana Grande's wedding dress pictures are finally here - praise be! Yup, over a week after news broke that Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, we now have the wedding photos (taken by Stefan Kohli) to swoon over and, of course, they're mega chic. The first post...
Musicabouther.com

Is Ariana Grande Launching A New Brand?

A celebratory year so far for the pop queen, Ariana Grande married her beau Dalton Gomez and the pop star has another exciting milestone coming up. Grande filed a trademark request for her own beauty brand. Following the likes of Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, the “Side To Side” singer has plans to launch a skin and body care lie under the name “God Is A Woman,” after one of her chart topping hits.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady

Ariana Grande Makes 1st Outing As A Married Lady. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez look so cute together!. Recent photos show the newlyweds stepped out together for a dinner date with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend. The outing is a pretty big deal for the lovebirds, who marked their first public outing as husband and wife ever since they secretly tied the knot on May 15.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.