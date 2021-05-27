Cancel
Review: ‘American Traitor’ an oddly unpersuasive portrait of Nazi propagandist

By Bob Strauss
San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” is a strange movie. It presents a mostly sympathetic portrait of Mildred Gillars, the American actress who made propaganda radio broadcasts for the Nazis during World War II. Not an impossible task, but a tough one that the best efforts of producer-star Meadow Williams and director Michael Polish couldn’t make persuasive.

