There Are More Signs Supply Shortages Could Stick Around Without Sparking Inflation

By Tracy Alloway
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith lots of talk about supply shortages right now, there are plenty of concerns that companies will raise prices in response to booming demand, which could end up fanning inflation. There’s also an expectation that companies will eventually use those higher prices to ramp up capacity to produce more of those in-demand things — after all why would anyone want to leave the possibility of extra sales on the table?

