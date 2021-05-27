Cancel
Technology

Clearview AI Hit by Wave of European Privacy Complaints

By Stephanie Bodoni
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearview AI Inc. was hit by a wave of complaints across Europe for allegedly breaking the region’s tough privacy laws by scraping billions of facial images from social-media profiles and the internet. In a concerted move on Thursday, campaigners including Privacy International and Noyb filed complaints with data watchdogs in...

