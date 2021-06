WHITE HOUSE: ENGAGEMENT WITH CHINA "HAS COME TO AN END" "Engagement has come to an end," U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a "new set of strategic parameters," and "the dominant paradigm is going to be competition," Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific affairs coordinator at the National Security Council, has said. Citing military clashes on China’s borders, an "economic campaign" against Australia, and aggressive "wolf warrior" diplomacy, Campbell described what he called a shift toward "harsh power, or hard power" on the part of Beijing that "signals China is determined to play a more assertive role."