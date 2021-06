Exciting news for the fans of cyberpunk. The action platformer Ghostrunner is making moves in a few months. After the recent announcement that Ghostrunner 2 is officially in development, we now turn our attention to the present. The first Ghostrunner game came out in October for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but now we have a concrete timeline on when we can play it on more platforms. Earlier this week, it was announced that Ghostrunner would be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and a physical Nintendo Switch version in September.