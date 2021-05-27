Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

By Zheping Huang
Bloomberg
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow us @crypto for our full coverage. Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.

www.bloomberg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Bitcoin Network#Chinese#State Council#Fintech Giants#Ant Group Co#Digital#Xi#U S Listed Canaan Inc#Poolin#Bitcoins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin Miner Hive Blockchain Heads to Nasdaq

Another crypto mining company lands a Nasdaq listing. Hive Blockchain is heading to Nasdaq, the firm announced Thursday. The Canadian company has been granted approval to list its common shares on the exchange under the ticker symbol “HIVE.” The launch date of the listing is yet to be confirmed. Hive...
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

Why China’s Crackdown On Bitcoin May Be Just Beginning

Bitcoin mining activities might be coming to an end as the industry is used to knowing them. The Asian big has determined to step up its rules on this sector; many miners have determined emigrate to friendlier international locations. Investment agency Sino Global Capital stated through Twitter that China could...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Crypto Bull Market “Definitely Not Over”: 3AC’s Su Zhu

On the newest Unusual Core podcast, Su Zhu mentioned that the bull market is “positively not over.”. Zhu argued that whereas costs have fallen since mid-Might, many key metrics level to wholesome adoption. He mentioned that fears attributable to China and Tesla prompted buyers to start out taking earnings. Su...
BusinessBenzinga

Elon Musk Counters Kraken CEO On Bitcoin Being 'Greener' Than Critics Say

What Happened: Jesse Powell, CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, thinks Elon Musk has more to learn on the topic of Bitcoin mining. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Powell said that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “a lot greener than people give it credit for” addressing the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO’s concerns on Bitcoin’s energy consumption.
MarketsCoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Will Provide Liquidity for Goldman Sachs’ Bitcoin Futures Trades

The partnership with Goldman Sachs is one of several high-profile moves Galaxy has made in recent months, including a string of acquisitions of digital-asset management firms. The acquisitions include Vision Hill and BitGo, the latter of which Galaxy bought for $1.2 billion in May. Goldman becomes the second major investment bank in the past four months to close deals with Galaxy Digital. In March, Galaxy said Morgan Stanley had begun offering wealth-management clients access to some of its bitcoin funds.
Stockscloudnewsmag.com

Chiliz post weekly gains as rising U.S dollar rattles Crypto market

The sport-based Crypto is enjoying a significant amount of buying pressures amid the strong demand from sports fans coupled with the recent listing on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, which recently announced it has added Chiliz to its platform. Recent price actions reveal the sports-based token has posted...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Bitcoin continues to trade within a defined support and resistance band. Rates markets awash with speculation as yield curve flattens. Elon Musk’s social media shenanigans directing Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin pushed above the $40000 mark this week after tweets from Tesla CEO, Elon Musk helped boost the cryptocurrency. In his tweet,...
MarketsCoinDesk

How the Bitcoin Industry Is Responding to Wall Street’s ESG Concerns

Just a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concerns about the potential environmental harm from bitcoin mining, sending the cryptocurrency’s price into a tailspin, some industry players are rushing to respond. They’re looking at ways to address the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that might deter big institutional investors from embracing bitcoin.
Stocksbbcgossip.com

Pantera CEO: Crypto market ‘panic’ is subsiding, now’s the time to buy

The chief executive of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is confident that the big crypto selloff is slowing because he thinks “we’ve seen the most of this panic”. In the monthly newsletter published on June 14, the venture capitalist stated that the best time to buy is when markets are “well below trend”. A Bitcoin trend deviation chart backed up this claim as it showed that the asset has only been this “cheap” relative to its trend for a fifth of its lifecycle.
Businesswealthx.com

China’s IPO-Bound Didi Probed For Antitrust Violations

China’s market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi Chuxing, three people with knowledge of the matter said, just as the ride-hailing giant is pushing ahead with what could be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year. The probe, reported here for the first time,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Running Circles Around Bitcoin This Year

In the past few months, several big-name companies -- including Tesla and Square -- have collectively bought billions of dollars' worth of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is obviously rising in prominence, which bodes well for the bull case for the asset, which some investors believe will eventually replace fiat (or government-issued) currency.
Stockswmleader.com

Bitcoin Holds Gains as Titan Token Collapse Rattles Crypto Market

Bitcoin prices inched higher Thursday, to within striking distance of $40,000, even as cryptocurrency markets were rattled by the collapse of a complicated token system with links to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Titan, a token used on a so-called DeFi, or decentralized finance system run by a group called Iron...
POTUSWashington Post

Bitcoin miners exit China, beat a path to the U.S. as crypto climate shifts

Jiang Zhuoer became a multimillionaire a few years ago by operating some of the most lucrative mines in China. His commodity? Bitcoin. Jiang had about 300,000 computers humming around-the-clock in 20 specially ventilated warehouses across remote northern China, guzzling enough electricity to power a small city. The sophisticated machines cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The digital currency they minted was worth even more.
StocksInvestorPlace

The Future of Dogecoin Is In the Hands of Elon Musk

Be it any asset class in the world, I have always followed the value investing approach. In the world of meme coins and meme stocks, value investors seem to be bit out of place. I do agree that investment strategies need to be dynamic. However, I am still struggling to find a good reason to consider exposure to meme coins like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
Marketstokenhell.com

Bitcoin Miners in China Seek Alternatives for Mining BTC

China’s Bitcoin miners have hinted at attempts towards mining the crypto asset with a clean power source as an alternative. The proposed switch is against the backdrop of China’s recent clampdown on cryptocurrencies in line with its anti-carbon policy. The ban on crypto mining was issued in the country last month and the Chinese government further gave a deadline mandating all crypto mining activities to stop by the end of June. A massive disposal of mining tools resulted from the ban. Most miners began selling off their mining tools at ridiculous prices to protect themselves against prosecution.
Businesszycrypto.com

Bloomberg Strategist On Why $100k BTC Price In 2021 Is Meager By Bitcoin Standards

Market conditions in 2021 are perfect for bitcoin to reach and surpass the $100,000 price level according to senior Commodity analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone. McGlone, who has recently been predicting (on a consistent basis) a positive outlook for bitcoin and the entire crypto market said that key factors that support this analysis include last year’s bitcoin halving, increased demand, and adoption from both the retail sector and institutions.