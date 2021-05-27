Four Explorers Club Members Relive Their Favorite Travel Memories

For 25 years in Florence, the late Princess Giorgiana Corsini masterminded the annual artisan exhibition known as Artigianato e Palazzo – a celebration of the individual and small collective makers who keep the truest permutations of the Made In Italy story alive, hosted in the gardens of the Palazzo Corsini al Prato. When Donna Giorgiana passed away last year, her daughter Sabina joined the event’s longtime co-director, Neri Torrigiani, to rethink how Artigianato e Palazzo would respond to the changing artisan landscape (and the uncertain post-pandemic one). Their solution is to go bold – and international. This year the fair has opened up applications for its young artisans’ showcase to talent from across Europe, including the UK. Among the 80 or so ad hoc workshops that will be erected throughout the gardens, chefs of note – in the past these have included the likes of Gualtiero Marchesi and Enoteca Pinchiorri’s Annie Féolde – will be cooking and presenting, bringing to life how food and maker traditions have been in dialogue throughout the country’s history. It’s a worthwhile cause in an irreproducible setting. Where to stay? The Place Firenze is the city’s address of the moment; formerly JK Place Firenze, it has been reimagined with a dynamic new look (courtesy of local architect Luigi Fragola), a dazzling new chef, and a robust cultural programme that connects Tuscany’s finest artisans and producers with guests. artigianatoepalazzo.it, Sept 16-19, Palazzo Corsini al Prato, Florence; tickets available online from September. theplacefirenze.com, from €442.