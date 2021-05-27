Cancel
Middle East

Gaza War Queers Israel’s Arab Outreach

By Hussein Ibish
Bloomberg
 14 days ago

As Israel takes stock of the fourth Gaza war, its new allies among the Gulf Arab states are counting the costs of their friendship — and the others are making fresh calculations about signing up to the Abraham Accords. The renewed focus on the plight of Palestinians in the occupied territories and of Arabs within Israel is putting the rulers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in an awkward position and giving pause to their counterparts in places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

www.bloomberg.com
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Qatar
Palestine
United Arab Emirates
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
