Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Twitter Decries India Intimidation, Will Press for Changes

By Vlad Savov
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter Inc. called the visit by police to its Indian offices on Monday a form of intimidation in its first public comments on the matter. The social network reiterated its commitment to India as a vital market, but signaled its growing concern about the government’s recent actions and potential threats to freedom of expression that may result. The company also joined other international businesses and organizations in criticizing new IT rules and regulations that it said “inhibit free, open public conversation.”

www.bloomberg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Public Media#Freedom Of Speech#Form Of Government#Government Officials#Will Press For Changes#Twitter Inc#The Indian Government#Intimidation Tactics#Freedom Of Expression#Potential Threats#Opposition Party#Social#Civil Society#Manipulated Media#Accounts#Regulations#Free Speech#Improper Curbs#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
InternetBenzinga

Will Facebook, Twitter Face Ban In India Wednesday?

Even as the Indian government wages an uphill battle to contain the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is taking up cudgels against social media giants for not complying with new regulations it recently laid down. What Happened: The Indian government gave a deadline of May 25 for...
Businessthetechportal.com

Google and YouTube to comply with India’s rules for social media and OTT platforms, as government presses company for submission

India’s new IT rules had caused havoc in the internet based market, causing companies to evaluate their options over the last few months. The country had given a three month deadline to all companies to come in compliance with the new rules, something that no platform except Koo had done until yesterday. Now, as the deadline is over, all companies are finally catching on, starting with Facebook and now, Google. The search giant said that it aims to comply with the new rules set by the country’s IT ministry, including on all its platform (YouTube as well).
Internettelugubulletin.com

Twitter concerned about freedom of expression in India

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Twitter, a leading social media platform that has been facing frequent disputes with the Indian government over the past few days, has finally broken its silence on the new IT rules. The microblogging site said it would try to comply with the new rules. However, the platform is concerned about the threat to freedom of expression in India with new policies.
Internettheregister.com

India, Twitter brawl in public as latest content rules begin to bite

Twitter has taken issue with India’s Digital Media Ethics Code – and India’s government has responded with a forcefully worded press release that accuses the micro-blogging site of defying and defaming the nation. The source of this stoush is India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘Nothing but intimidation’: Indian police visit Twitter offices after ruling party post is flagged as ‘manipulated media’

An elite special cell of the capital’s police on Monday visited the offices of Twitter India after the platform flagged a post by a ruling party member as ‘manipulated media,’ leading to a public outcry amidst deepening fears of censorship.The visit by the special cell of Delhi Police, which is tasked to investigate cases of terrorism, organised crime and other serious offences, has been described by the political opposition and some others on social media as intimidation.The police, however, found that both the offices were closed as employees were working from home since the pandemic struck last year. However, Delhi...
Worldinvesting.com

Twitter says concerned about India staff safety after police visit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited its office as part of a probe related to the social media firm's tagging of certain posts as manipulated. "Right now, we are concerned by...
InternetPosted by
Vice

India Wants More Control Over Social Media. Twitter Is Pushing Back.

Facebook and YouTube said they would comply with strict new rules in India requiring them to promptly review and remove posts and videos at the government’s request, requirements that critics said threaten the privacy and free speech of social media users. However, on Thursday, Twitter’s policy team tweeted that the...
InternetInternational Business Times

India Says Twitter Undermining Law Over Opposition To New IT Rules

India's government Thursday accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, escalating a battle between authorities and social media giants over new IT rules. The US company accused police of "intimidation" after they visited its offices in the capital New Delhi to serve a notice over an inquiry into a "manipulated media" label it placed on a tweet by the ruling party's spokesman.
Internetmilwaukeesun.com

Twitter maintaining double standard in India, says G Kishan

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused Twitter of maintaining double standards in India and said that Twitter and other foreign companies should not teach the largest democratic country about fundamental rights and human rights. When asked regarding Telegram, Facebook and Google are...
Worldtelugubulletin.com

We will abide by the new IT rules in India, says Twitter

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Delhi High Court gave a huge shock to Twitter. It is learned that Amit Acharya has recently filed a petition in the High Court through lawyers Akash Vajpayee and Manish Kumar alleging Twitter is in non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act recently brought by the Central Government.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

India lobs a verbal grenade: Twitter undermining India's legal system

In a wholly predictable turn of events, after Twitter accused India of resorting to intimidatory tactics, the government responded by charging the micro-blogging platform with refusing to comply with the regulations, and seeking to undermine the country's legal system. India's trenchant response was always on the cards, as just yesterday...
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

India Accuse Twitter Of 'Dictating Terms' in Largest Democracy: Bloomberg

India has accused Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) of dominating and maligning the democratic country to conceal their wrongdoings, Bloomberg reports. Twitter had previously accused Indian officials of threatening them. Earlier this week, the police raided Twitter’s New Delhi premises to deliver an inquiry notice regarding the social media company’s labeling...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twitter appoints Dharmendra Chatur as interim India grievance redressal officer

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — Micro-blogging platform Twitter has appointed an interim grievance redressal officer for its India operations as per the requirements under the new IT guidelines. The rules, announced on 25 February, asked significant social media intermediaries—with a user base of 50 lakh and more—to appoint grievance, compliance and nodal officers by 26 May. As per the rules, the appointees have to be Indian nationals based in the country.
Worldnewslivetv.com

Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India, says its spokesperson

NEW DELHI: As Twitter faces allegations of not complying with the IT rules in the country, the Twitter spokesperson on Monday informed that the microblogging company “strives to comply” with applicable laws in India. As per an official statement by the spokesperson, it informed, “As we have stated earlier, Twitter...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

India’s government goes after Twitter and its ilk | #socialmedia

WITH HIS 68.7m Twitter followers Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, nestles comfortably between the American celebrities Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian in rankings of popularity on the service. This is not by accident. Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) have been early and avid exploiters of social media. Whether to lure new members to join the 180m who already make it the world’s biggest political party, to hustle donations or amplify attacks on its critics, the BJP has relied on internet platforms to reshape India’s politics.
Internetshortpedia.com

Govt says Twitter India will face ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t fall in line

The Indian government has given an ultimatum to social media platform Twitter to comply with the newly framed intermediary liability guidelines that came into effect on May 26. The letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology states that there will be ‘consequences’ of non-compliance and Twitter India will face withdrawal of exemption from intermediary liability that social media platforms have.
Worldjurist.org

India high court orders Twitter to comply with new technology rules

Justice Rekha Palli in the Delhi High Court in India ordered US social media giant Twitter to comply with the country’s recently-enacted technology rules on Monday after it allegedly failed to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer (RGO). A petition to the court alleged Twitter had not been complying with the...