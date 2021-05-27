Twitter Decries India Intimidation, Will Press for Changes
Twitter Inc. called the visit by police to its Indian offices on Monday a form of intimidation in its first public comments on the matter. The social network reiterated its commitment to India as a vital market, but signaled its growing concern about the government’s recent actions and potential threats to freedom of expression that may result. The company also joined other international businesses and organizations in criticizing new IT rules and regulations that it said “inhibit free, open public conversation.”www.bloomberg.com