Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Women head for retirement with pensions HALF the size of men's pots

By Tanya Jefferies, Tanya Jefferies for Thisismoney.co.uk
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Women aged over 50 have pensions just over half the size of men's as lower pay and unpaid caring work hit their ability to save for old age, new research shows.

In the generation now approaching retirement, which has not had time to reap the full benefits of auto enrolment into work pensions, women have around £43,000 in private pots and men have around £82,000.

Some 25 per cent of women over 50 have less than £5,000 in their pension pot, compared with 15 per cent of men, according to the study by finance giant Legal & General.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wWGH_0aCwAmF300
Retirement finances: Lower pay and unpaid caring work take a toll on women's ability to save for old age

Those who have built up a full National Insurance record could receive £9,300 a year in state pension at the current rate, aside from any private retirement savings, and the very poorest pensioners can qualify for pension credit.

If you are concerned you won't have enough to retire on, Legal & General suggests ways to make up a pension shortfall below, or scroll down to read a This is Money guide to sorting out your savings.

Legal & General says that outside of pension wealth, women aged over 50 have around £29,000 cash savings on average, while men in the same age group have just over £40,000.

But the firm also cited Office for National Statistics data showing that women have a 28 participation rate in final salary pensions - traditionally the safest and most generous ones - compared with 25 per cent for men.

This is due to women making up just over two thirds of the workforce in the public sector, where final salary or career average pensions remain available, while they have been closed down by private employers.

Andrew Kail, chief executive of Legal & General Retail Retirement, says: 'Our data demonstrates a significant difference between the pension wealth of men and women and raises further concerns about women’s finances at the point they reach retirement.

How to boost your pension

Financial adviser LEBC has produced a guide offering practical tips to women on how to increase retirement savings and help close the pensions gap. Read more here.

'We know there are a multitude of factors that influence these figures, from the gender pay gap to the increased likelihood of women working part-time or taking career breaks when compared to their male colleagues.

'We also know that the pandemic has likely increased this disparity due to the unpaid caring responsibilities that typically fall to women.

'We need to do more to address this financial inequality but also to address the root causes that influence it, specifically the significant burdens our society places on women outside of their careers.'

Legal & General says people concerned about the size of their pension as they approach retirement could consider doing the following:

- Think about continuing to work into your 70s, or making a slower transition into retirement, steadily reducing the number of hours you work so your income doesn’t stop so abruptly;

- Track down old pension pots, because if you have had multiple jobs over your lifetime, the likelihood is that you have several out there and many go unclaimed;

- Work out what else you have to provide financial support in retirement in addition to your pension, such as property.

Legal & General surveyed a nationally representative panel of 2,000 over-50s in February.

How to sort out your pension if you fear it's falling short

If you are worried about your pension and whether you will have enough, read a full 10-step guide to sorting it out here.

To get started, investigate your existing pensions. Broadly speaking, you need to ask schemes the following:

- The current fund value

- The current transfer value - because there might be a penalty to move

- Whether the pension is in a final salary or defined contribution scheme

- If there are any guarantees - for instance, a guaranteed annuity rate - and if you would lose them if you moved the fund

- The pension projection at retirement age.

You can use a pension calculator to see if you have enough - find This is Money's here.

You should add the forecast figures to what you anticipate getting in state pension, which is currently around £9,300 a year if you have a full National Insurance record.

Get a state pension forecast here.

If you are tempted to merge your old pensions, check out some tips on how to decide here.

If you have lost track of old pensions, the Government's free tracing service is here.

Take care if you do an online search for the Pension Tracing Service as many companies using similar names will pop up in the results.

These will also offer to look for your pension, but try to charge or flog you other services, and could be fraudulent.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

183K+
Followers
70K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Pension Fund#Cash Money#Income Support#Financial Jobs#National Insurance#Lebc#Work Pensions#Final Salary Pensions#State Pension#Pension Credit#Pension Wealth#Women#Men#Age Group#Schemes#People#Financial Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyjanney.com

Retirement planning for women

The world of personal finance and investing can often feel overwhelming, and navigating these realms as a woman presents its own unique challenges and opportunities. This article takes a closer look at the current landscape of how gender may affect your financial experiences, offering tips and important considerations for women saving for retirement.
EconomyTelegraph

The pension revolution is only half complete

Pensions are infamously complex, but at their most simple there are two parts: the building-up bit, and the spending bit. Six years ago, the spending bit was radically liberalised, and over-55s can now take their whole pension as cash or take income as and when they please. They can do pretty much whatever they want. No one can stop them sticking it in a bank account or leaving it under a mattress. Free to invest all their life savings in a single stock the day before it goes bust.
Public Healthbizjournals

Trailing men in retirement preparedness, women ready to save post-Covid

The pandemic experience, which stressed millions of Americans financially, has more women ready to curb spending and save more. In 2020, fewer than 60% of women considered themselves savers. Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, that figure has jumped to more than 80%. That’s according to Schwab’s 2021 Modern Wealth survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. adults.
Personal FinanceTelegraph

Rate my portfolio: is my pension pot diverse enough?

In this new series, Telegraph Money will analyse readers' portfolios looking at the good, the bad and the ugly and providing recommendations on how savings pots can be improved. Read previous versions here. Turning 40 and realising you have not planned for retirement is a nightmare for some, for James...
Income TaxTelegraph

Making this pension transfer mistake could leave you with a 55pc tax bill

Write to Kate with your pension problem: pensionsdoctor@telegraph.co.uk. Columns are published twice a month on Tuesday mornings. Can you explain the difference between defined benefit and defined contribution pensions? Currently I have a defined benefit pension and my adviser has suggested I transfer it to a self-invested pension to benefit from the tax benefits on drawdown and on death. Are the options different at retirement?
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Self-employed may be forced to work for YEARS longer if they cut pension payments during pandemic

Hundreds of thousands of self-employed people have endured a tough 14 months as business has plummeted. Only the Government’s income support scheme has kept many afloat. Understandably, those who run their own businesses have looked to batten down the hatches – and often, it has been the contributions they make into a pension that have been one of the ‘overheads’ to be sacrificed.
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

7 Retirement Mistakes You Will Regret Forever

As more and more baby boomers near retirement, dreams of travel turn to concerns about how to fund those golden years. Retirement planning is complicated. It’s no surprise we make mistakes along the way. There are many things to consider, such as making (and sticking to) a budget, when to...
EconomyReal Simple

How a Scarcity Mindset Can Make or Break Women's Retirement

Far too many women fear losing their job, their income, and their savings. It's a logical fear, but there is a way to stop feeling powerless about money and shift out of the scarcity mindset. The phrase "Bag Lady Syndrome" was coined in the 1970s to describe a fear specific...
Personal FinanceTelegraph

Close to retirement? Here's how to uncover a hidden pension goldmine

Write to Kate with your pension problem: pensionsdoctor@telegraph.co.uk. Columns are published twice a month on Tuesday mornings. I am a few years away from retiring and I know that I have two pensions, how do I find out what other pensions I have paid into? What would be the best course of action to get this information?
Economynewslanes.com

Carer's Allowance applicants given tip on how they can 'receive payments sooner'

Carer’s Allowance is a payment a person may be able to get if they provide 35 hours per week of care for someone who gets certain benefits. The full list of benefits can be found under the eligibility section on the Government website, and it includes Attendance Allowance or the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
Health Servicesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

NHS and social care staff burnout at ’emergency’ level, MPs say

NHS and social care staff burnout has reached an “emergency” level and poses a risk to the future of services, MPs have warned. In a highly critical report, the Health and Social Care Committee called for immediate action to support exhausted staff who have worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but pointed to long-standing, unresolved issues even beforehand.
Economylincolnshireworld.com

Hundreds fewer North Lincolnshire workers on furlough in April

Many pub, restaurant and shop workers returned to their roles that month as outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail opened for the first time since December. However, with restrictions still in place, businesses in other sectors continue to be hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. HM Revenue and...
Income Taxgregoryricks.com

Seven Retirement Myths Debunked

Searching for “retirement planning rules” produces 221 million results on Google. Yes, there’s a lot of advice out there. But even the most common tips can put you on the wrong path, leading to retirement planning mistakes. Here are some of the leading legends, and why they should be taken...
yourmoney.com

5 money tips if you’re expecting a baby

Find out how much maternity/paternity pay you will get. As long as you’ve been working for your company for 26 weeks before you give birth and earn at least £120 a week, you’ll qualify for statutory maternity pay (SMP). You won’t get your whole salary though. Your company only has to pay 90% of your average weekly earnings (before tax) for the first six weeks, followed by 33 weeks of £151.97or 90% of your average weekly earnings, whichever is lower.
AdvocacyEurekAlert

Report calls for 'comprehensive action' to tackle poverty in UK city

Rising unemployment, inadequate benefits and low paid work are the main causes of poverty and destitution in Stoke-on-Trent according to the findings of a new study. The research carried out by Staffordshire University and Citizens Advice Staffordshire North & Stoke-on-Trent, and funded through Research England's Strategic Priorities Fund, aims to understand the impact COVID-19 is having on residents in the city.
Economymoneyunder30.com

Understanding Your Paycheck: From Gross Pay To Deductions

It’s important to understand what all the numbers on your paycheck mean. These can include your gross and net pay, as well as federal and state income tax, Social Security, and Medicare contributions. Ever looked at your pay stub and raised an eyebrow at all of the deductions taken out...
Women's HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Aflac Says Men’s Health Often In Women’s Hands

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with June's Men's Health Month, created to bring awareness of male-specific health issues, Aflac released findings of its new 2021 Men's Health Issues Survey. The study suggests that men's optimism about their health may not necessarily be realistic, and one of the most common motivators for men to see their doctor — the women in their lives — can often lead to arguments.