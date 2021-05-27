Cancel
Amazon to Hold Prime Day Sales Event June 21 and 22

By Spencer Soper
Bloomberg
 14 days ago

Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale will be held June 21 and 22, according to records reviewed by Bloomberg News and a person familiar with the matter, as the company tries to get its big summer sale back on schedule after postponing it last year due to the pandemic. Amazon notified...

BusinessMiami Herald

Amazon advertising rates soar in pandemic-fueled surge

Amazon.com Inc.’s advertising rates jumped more than 50% in May from a year earlier, signaling the online retailer’s rising profitability should continue through busy periods like its upcoming summer sale Prime Day and the holiday shopping season. The rise in ad rates, reported by industry researcher Marketplace Pulse, may give...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Factbox: How Amazon Trained GameStop's New Chiefs in E-Commerce

(Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp on Wednesday tapped executives who cut their teeth at Amazon.com Inc to lead the transition of its business to e-commerce. Here's a look at their time at the world's largest online retailer:. MATT FURLONG, GAMESTOP'S NEW CEO. ** Furlong took over Amazon's nascent business...
Businessstartupnchill.com

Open to IPO for Flipkart but no specific timeline: Walmart

US retail giant Walmart has said it is "open to an IPO" for its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart but there is "no specific timeline" for the share sale. Both Flipkart and payment app PhonePe continue to do well, Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna said while speaking at the DB Access Global Consumer Conference on June 7. "We always…
Small BusinessKEDM

The Prime Effect: How The Amazon Marketplace Shapes How We Shop

Like everything with Amazon, its marketplace is big. Small businesses like Steve Chou’s Bumblebee Linens can soar. But is the marketplace also destroying main street brick and mortar stores? In the third episode of our Amazon series, a look at the peaks and pits of Amazon’s marketplace for retail. Guests.
Retailhealthcaredive.com

Walmart, Amazon simultaneously add prescription discounts to membership perks

Walmart has added another perk to its Walmart+ membership service: medication discounts. In a release Monday, the retailer said Walmart+ members can now access select medications at zero cost and thousands of others at discounts of up to 85%. With the program, dubbed "Walmart+ Rx for less," members can use the discount instead of health insurance at more than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Reportedly Offering Six-Month Prescriptions for $6

Amazon is offering $6 six-month prescriptions for common drugs like simvastatin for high cholesterol, a media report says. Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after a media report said the online retail colossus is providing six-month prescriptions starting at $6 for common drugs. The prescriptions are made online....
Businessinvesting.com

Amazon to Be Covered by Global Tax Deal Despite Thin Margins

(Bloomberg) -- Global policy makers are crafting their international tax plan to make sure Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). is included, even though the U.S. company’s profit margin is below the 10% proposed threshold that would give other countries rights to collect revenue. Group of Seven finance ministers on Saturday voiced support...
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Secretly Put Dozens of KitchenAid Items on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that Memorial Day weekend—and all the sales that are tied to it—has come and gone, the next big shopping event we're all looking forward to is Amazon Prime Day. Amazon recently announced that Prime Day 2021 will start on Monday, June 21, and end Tuesday, June 22. Even though this huge sale is still a few weeks out, Amazon has slipped in a few early, under-the-radar discounts on dozens of KitchenAid products.
ShoppingStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) says annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. Stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa. Just say, "Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day."
ShoppingPosted by
PennLive.com

It’s official - Amazon Prime Day is June 21-22

Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day sale June 21-22 and has already released some early deals. The dates for the highly-anticipated online shopping event for consumers with an Amazon Prime membership were revealed yesterday. Last year Prime Day was postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon is giving away the Echo Dot plus a free month of Amazon Music for $1

If you’ve ever even remotely considered buying a smart home device, now is absolutely time to pull the trigger. Through this incredible Amazon deal, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $1 — with a free month of Amazon Music tacked on for good measure. We don’t see Amazon Echo deals like this often, so grab one today. The 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot is usually $40, so this is an insane discount. This deal is so good, it’s immune to buyer’s remorse. Check it out at Amazon below.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Online broker Webull considers $400M US IPO

Online brokerage Webull is weighing a U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $300 million to $400 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Changsha, Hunan-based company is working with Goldman Sachs to prepare for the share sale, which could take place as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Google Surpasses Amazon To Become 3rd Most Valuable US Company

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), the parent company of search giant Google, has surpassed retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) on a market-capitalization basis. Last Friday, Amazon closed at $1.616 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization was $1.622 trillion. This makes Alphabet the third most valuable company in the US market after Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). While Amazon is $1.613 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization is $1.632 trillion as of Monday.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Alibaba Kicks Off Spending Spree With $1 Billion for Cloud

Coco Liu (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud division has pledged $1 billion to support startups in Asia, marking one of its largest outlays since the tech giant pledged to boost spending and move past a bruising antitrust investigation at home. The $1 billion will be the initial funding...
Business101 WIXX

Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine – WSJ

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc is likely to face a fine of more than $425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-faces-possible-425-million-eu-privacy-fine-11623332987?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;...
BusinessWashington Post

Amazon Explores Replacing JPMorgan in Credit-Card Tie-Up

Amazon.com Inc. is fielding bids to replace JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the issuer on its popular co-brand credit card as a fresh wave of competition for new card customers emerges. American Express Co. and Synchrony Financial are among those bidding on the portfolio, according to people with knowledge of...