Horoscope for May 27, 2021: Leo, do things sustainably; Libra, unique experience offers an escape

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.