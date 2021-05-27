Two levels of virtual Praveshanotsavam ceremony this time; SSLC evaluation from June 7 to 25, says education minister
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This time Praveshanotsavam in the state will be held virtually on June 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the KITE VICTERS channel at 9.30 am, said Education Minister V Sivankutty. The state level school inauguration will be held at Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in the capital city on the same day at 11 am. There will be only digital classes initially. — There will be bridge classes and revisions linking last year's lessons. The minister said conversation classes between teachers and students will be conducted later.keralakaumudi.com