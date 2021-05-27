Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Two levels of virtual Praveshanotsavam ceremony this time; SSLC evaluation from June 7 to 25, says education minister

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This time Praveshanotsavam in the state will be held virtually on June 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the KITE VICTERS channel at 9.30 am, said Education Minister V Sivankutty. The state level school inauguration will be held at Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in the capital city on the same day at 11 am. There will be only digital classes initially. — There will be bridge classes and revisions linking last year's lessons. The minister said conversation classes between teachers and students will be conducted later.

keralakaumudi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pinarayi Vijayan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Minister#Capital City#School Education#Higher Education#Secondary Education#Kite Victers#Sslc Evaluation#Students#Conversation Classes#Thiruvananthapuram#Textbooks#Chief Minister#Distribution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Country
India
Related
Educationtelugubulletin.com

Union Education Minister Ramesh admitted to AIIMS

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was supposed to announce a decision on the Class 12th board exam, has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday morning.
EducationVermilion Standard

Alberta teachers at annual assembly say they've lost confidence in Education Minister Adriana LaGrange

Union delegates representing Alberta teachers say they have lost confidence in Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. At the virtual Alberta Teachers’ Association annual representative assembly Sunday, a motion declaring teachers’ non-confidence in the minister passed with 99 per cent support. A similar motion was put forward at last year’s assembly, but...
Educationmelodyinter.com

2020 SPM results out on June 10, says senior minister

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The results of the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be announced on June 10. In a brief video clip posted on his Facebook page, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the candidates can check their results through the methods which will be announced later.
Educationmemphissun.com

Steps soon bridge digital divide between students: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Following the Opposition's concerns regarding the digital divide existing in Kerala causing hardship to students pursuing online education, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the state Assembly that steps are being taken to find a solution. The Chief Minister intervened to answer Opposition MLAs queries...
Educationnewslivetv.com

HSLC, HS exams in August: Assam Education Minister

GUWAHATI: Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that HSLC and HS examinations under the state boards would be conducted in August. Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, Pegu said the exams are likely to be held in between August 1 to 15. He said exams would be conducted following COVID-19 protocol on select subjects.
Worldptcnews.tv

Punjab school education department achieves no. 1 Performance Grading Index Ranking

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday congratulated the School Education department for being accorded No. 1 ranking, among all the States/UTs in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI) for the year 2019-20. Captain Amarinder...
Educationcaribbeantoday.com

Education Minister Fayval Williams to Connect with Jamaicans in the Diaspora June 10

WASHINGTON, DC, –Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams,will be the special guest on the next edition of Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks’monthly chat series, Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday,June10, 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT. “Investing in our Children’s Future” is the theme for the...
Societykeralakaumudi.com

'Dividing employees on basis of language is not conducive to civilized society' CM welcomes withdrawal of order by GB Pant Hospital that asked nurses not to communicate in Malayalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday welcomed the withdrawal of the order by Delhi's GB Pant Hospital that asked nurses not to communicate in Malayalam while on duty. "It is understood that such an order, which is incompatible with our culture and democracy, has been withdrawn. The authorities came forward to take the right stand, though belatedly. Those who segregate employees based on language and try to divide them should refrain from it," he said in a Facebook post. — He said Malayalee nurses are exemplary service providers in many hospitals in Delhi, including Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER). "Malayalam, the mother tongue of Malayalees, is one of the official languages of India. Dividing employees on the basis of language and culture is not conducive to a civilized society. In particular, such measures are not in line with our country and its culture, which places great importance on the mother tongue," he said.
Educationtechgig.com

Online internship opportunity at NITI Aayog; apply before 10 June

The interns are offered ample exposure to a range of verticals within NITI Aayog. The interns are expected to augment the process of analysis inside NITI Aayog with the help of empirical collation of information. It is a great opportunity for the interns to gain an overview of the functioning of the Indian Government.
Worldnewslivetv.com

Assam education minister clears air on CTET

GUWAHATI: Education minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday clarified Assam government’s stand on appointing Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualified candidates to the government teacher posts of the state. He said at present the state government has no policy to appoint the candidates who had cleared CTET conducted by the centre.
Sportsindiaeveryday.com

PT Usha makes 'humble request' to Kerala CM Vijayan on vaccination for sportspersons

Former Indian athlete PT Usha urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate sportspersons and their coaching staff, support staff ahead of .... PT Usha makes 'humble request' to Kerala CM Vijayan on vaccination for sportspersons. This article is published at 07 June 2021 01:27 from Kerala News Headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Worldthekashmirimages.com

School Education Dept to ensure quality education in govt schools: CS

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of Steering-Cum-Monitoring Committee for Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme and reviewed the facilities being provided in the government schools across Jammu and Kashmir. Administrative...
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Administrative Reforms Commission bled Kerala coffers, expense over Rs 10 crores, not even single report implemented

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Evidence has surfaced that the Administrative Reforms Commission, which was started during the first Pinarayi government under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, was nothing but a high maintenance white elephant. So far, the commission has submitted 13 reports to the government, but not a single one has been implemented. The total cost of the commission including salary is Rs.10,79,29,050. — The figures were announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in response to a question from PC Vishnunath MLA. The Chief Minister said in his reply to the Assembly that a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary has been constituted to evaluate the reports submitted by the Commission and take decisions on them.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Aged 102, Janamma has no pension

PARAVUR: Five years ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that every file is a life. But the Poothakulam panchayat authorities did not find life in the application of 102-year-old Janamma in Neduvalli Chalu. Janamma's pension was stopped as part of a measure to avoid those receiving welfare pensions illegally. Janamma is not married. She does not have ration card as she does not own land and house. He lives in her nephew's house. She had been receiving old age pension since 1982.
Public Healthindialife.us

No respite in Covid cases in Kerala, TPR hovers above 14%

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Kerala's Covid test positivity rate (TPR) continues to hover near the 15 per cent mark as 15,567 people turned positive on Tuesday from 1,09,979 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The TPR stood at 14.15 per cent. Vijayan, in a...
Indiaindialife.us

Decks cleared for Kannur Cong veteran Sudhakaran as new president

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Barring any last minute hiccups, decks have been cleared for Kannur Congress veteran K. Sudhakaran to be appointed as the new party president of Kerala. Mullapally Ramachandran has put in his papers after the April 6 assembly polls debacle. The 73-year-old Sudhakaran is a four time legislator...
Worldmelodyinter.com

MoE okays rural schools as vaccination centres in Kapit

KAPIT, June 6 — Walikota of Kapit District Council Lating Minggang thanks the Ministry of Education for approving the use of several rural schools here as Covid-19 vaccination centres. He also said the Health Department here would set up three mobile teams to go up to interior settlements in Kapit,...
WorldBBC

Scottish education minister says teacher grades will not be overruled

The new education secretary for Scotland, Shirley-Anne Somerville, has insisted that the awarding of grades this year will be made by teachers and will not be overruled. Last year's algorithm-based system, established after the pandemic, led to the cancellation of exams, was heavily criticised and subsequently dropped. National exams did...