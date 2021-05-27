Two levels of virtual Praveshanotsavam ceremony this time; SSLC evaluation from June 7 to 25, says education minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday welcomed the withdrawal of the order by Delhi's GB Pant Hospital that asked nurses not to communicate in Malayalam while on duty. "It is understood that such an order, which is incompatible with our culture and democracy, has been withdrawn. The authorities came forward to take the right stand, though belatedly. Those who segregate employees based on language and try to divide them should refrain from it," he said in a Facebook post. — He said Malayalee nurses are exemplary service providers in many hospitals in Delhi, including Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER). "Malayalam, the mother tongue of Malayalees, is one of the official languages of India. Dividing employees on the basis of language and culture is not conducive to a civilized society. In particular, such measures are not in line with our country and its culture, which places great importance on the mother tongue," he said.