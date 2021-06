Ahead of the summer season, easyJet has today inaugurated its new seasonal base at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, which will allow the carrier to better respond to an increase in demand due to different European countries progressively re-opening for tourism. The new base, operational since June 1, adds to those that easyJet already has in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca and consolidates the company’s presence in Spain, an ever-growing market for the airline.