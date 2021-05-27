How Will India’s Fairer Regulation Of Cryptocurrencies Affect The Casino Industry?
The Indian government has previously prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies because of legal issues. However, the ban was removed. As a result, the Indian government intends to rethink its approach to cryptocurrencies. Recently, an anonymous official revealed to several business newspapers that some officials in the Indian government believe the government should have a fresh look at cryptocurrencies.www.cryptopolitan.com