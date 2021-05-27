Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. ROYMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.