Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

Shares of DMZPY opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $43.29. About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises. Domino's...

baseballnewssource.com
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessrivertonroll.com

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. ROYMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

UBS Group Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Buy”

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) to Outperform

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83. Ramsay Health Care Company Profile. Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to...
Businessbaseballnewssource.com

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

STGPF stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.
MarketsWKRB News

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nickel Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Shares of Nickel Mines stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Nickel Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Grocery & Supermaketamericanbankingnews.com

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Reiterates Positive Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

MAUTF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.85. Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) to Neutral

CK Asset stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

TISCF opened at $37.10 on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77. Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.
StocksWKRB News

Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.