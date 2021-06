It’s time for a Spring Awakening. The Warren Philharmonic will perform a virtual concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The performance will feature the strings in selections including “Symphony 1” by William Boyce, “Serenade in E for Strings Op. 20” by Edward Elgar, “Sonata 1” by Gioacchino Rossini arranged for strings by Rudolf Malarte, “Battalia” by Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber and “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones arranged for strings by John Reed.