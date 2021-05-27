Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com is benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. The company’s refreshed focus on home furnishing vertical has been the major growth driver in the near term. Markedly, online penetration of home furnishings jumped significantly during lockdowns. The home furnishing space is expected to continue to grow as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, improved mobile experience, new product content, refined search features using machine-learning models and lower logistics costs is driving new-customer growth. Markedly, the launch of “free shipping on everything” service in response to COVID-19 is a major growth driver. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”