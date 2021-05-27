Cancel
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

baseballnewssource.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $170.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “
Marketstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $14,436,495.36 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Retailtickerreport.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com is benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. The company’s refreshed focus on home furnishing vertical has been the major growth driver in the near term. Markedly, online penetration of home furnishings jumped significantly during lockdowns. The home furnishing space is expected to continue to grow as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, improved mobile experience, new product content, refined search features using machine-learning models and lower logistics costs is driving new-customer growth. Markedly, the launch of “free shipping on everything” service in response to COVID-19 is a major growth driver. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”
Orlando, FLtechinvestornews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United […]
Economytickerreport.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “. MTEM has been the...
Stockscom-unik.info

Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Several other...
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “