Severe storms bring strong winds, tornado warnings, power outages to Wichita area

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Harvey County in south central Kansas Northeastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maize...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Maize, Sedgwick, Colwich, Whitewater, Downtown Wichita, Kechi and West Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.