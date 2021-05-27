Off the Wire

Cancel
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga forward Drew Timme, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won't pursue professional options. Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation's second-ranked recruiting class. The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The 6-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors. Timme scored 19 points per game last season and also led the WCC in field-goal accuracy at 65.5%, which ranked third in the nation.

