LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council dealt with several routine matters during its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting began with a public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant to deal with dilapidated houses. The council was informed by Louise Campbell that because of the city having an active industrial development project it is not allowed to apply for the grant. Mayor Lew Watson said the project in question is the sewer improvements on McCaig Road. He said after the meeting that the rules would not stop the city from pursuing grants for another commercial or industrial development project.