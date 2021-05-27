Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

SWIM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.