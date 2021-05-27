Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWIM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#The Goldman Sachs Group#Truist Securities#Keycorp#Inc Designs#Latham Group Inc#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mckinney, TXmayfieldrecorder.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “
Stockscom-unik.info

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “. IQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an imprssive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Elevated expenses due to its investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. Also, low rates and Morgan Stanley's significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive. However, the company has been making efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources and the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increasing focus on corporate lending will likely continue supporting financials. Further, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $83.06 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,920,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,000. Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments...
MarketsWKRB News

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 2,119 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Stockscom-unik.info

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “. NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “