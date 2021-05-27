Cancel
JoJo's stage fright struggles

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo says 'The Masked Singer' has helped her combat her stage fright. The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker has been struggling over the last few years with her fears, which has impacted her both physically and mentally, and says dressing up as the Black Swan has really helped her. She...

Celebritiespapermag.com

JoJo and Parson James Air Their 'Dirty Laundry'

Parson James and JoJo have the kind of close friendship that we all could dream of, allowing them to freely discuss the trials and tribulations that they've gone through in their relationships over the years. It's what makes their recently released collaboration, "Dirty Laundry," so genuine and emotional, using their shared introspection to clue us into what it's like to deal with romantic issues alongside a supportive best friend.
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago

JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

JoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as "The Masked Singer's" season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.
NBC Chicago
JoJo

JoJo

The 30-year-old “Too Little Too Late” vocalist was revealed as “The Masked Singer’s” season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.
MusicNME

Listen to JoJo’s atmospheric new single ‘Creature Of Habit’

JoJo has shared a new track called ‘Creature Of Habit’ – you can listen to it below. The pop star, best known for her 2004 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’, teased the single on Instagram earlier this week with a behind-the-scenes studio clip. “SOON,” she captioned the post. “I want something...
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM

No Kissing Scenes for JoJo Siwa

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out JoJo Siwa's new movie rule, the new iCarly trailer and more, below. No Kissing Scenes for JoJo Siwa. Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa...
Los Angeles, CANBC New York

Police Called to JoJo Siwa's Star-Studded Pride Party for Medical Emergency

Police and paramedics were called to JoJo Siwa's Los Angeles home, where she was hosting a party celebrating Pride Month, after receiving a call about a medical emergency. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told E! News that on the evening of Wednesday, June 2, they responded to a medical call from the house about an approximately 30-year-old man. They added that he was transported to a local hospital. His identity, condition and ailment were not disclosed.
TV SeriesComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Returns to Netflix

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had some seriously insane storylines in the past, with one of its biggest in Diamond Is Unbreakable exploring the sleepy town of Morioh and the Stand battles taking place within, and the fourth part of the series has apparently once again returned to Netflix. Following the adventures of Josuke, the lost son of Joseph Joestar, and his Stand Crazy Diamond, the season revolves around the protagonist and his friends attempting to save their town from a mysterious serial killer who happens to have a Stand of his own, using it to terrorize the population.
TV & VideosTubefilter

Instagram’s First Creator Week To Feature JoJo Siwa, 50 Cent, Yung BBQ

Creator Week, Instagram’s first ever professional development program for creators, will feature guest speakers including JoJo Siwa, 50 Cent, Yung BBQ, Elsa Majimbo, and more. Slated for June 8-10, the invite-only virtual event will bring around 5,000 U.S.-based makers together for three days of virtual sessions aimed at helping creators...
Musicgrmdaily.com

TPL’s Jojo & Omizz Link Up In Horror-Themed “Fright Night” Visuals

TPL’s Jojo & Omizz are back in the game to provide their fans with cold visuals for their latest track, “Fright Night”. This collab sees the pair go back to back on a hard beat to provide their fans with another drill anthem. Jojo & Omizz waste no time delving into their punchline bag with each artist using their own unique lyrical cadence to bring their own fire to the new tune.
MinoritiesVanity Fair

Paramedics Were Reportedly Called to JoJo Siwa’s Pride Party

JoJo Siwa’s Pride party was apparently interrupted by a visit from the police and the paramedics after one of her guests reportedly experienced a medical emergency. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, police were called to Siwa’s San Fernando Valley home a little after 8 p.m. on Wednesday after someone reported that a man around 30 years old had potentially overdosed on LSD. Sources “connected to the party” told the outlet that the man showed up to the party high and “in pretty rough shape.” The man was transported to the hospital, and police determined that no crime was committed. The man’s identity and condition have not been disclosed.
ComicsSiliconera

Jolyne and Other JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Nendoroids Announced

It’s time for another WonHobby 33 and this time, Good Smile Company has announced four upcoming Nendoroids based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. One of the new Nendoroids is Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist from Stone Ocean. Kars, the main villain from Battle Tendency, will also appear in Nendoroid format. Lastly, Good Smile Company also revealed Nendoroids for Narancia and Fugo from Golden Wind.
Theater & Dancekingsriverlife.com

Nunsense On Stage at Roger Rocka’s

Wouldn’t you like to go and see a funny, silly musical on a stage again, a show where there’s singing and dancing and comedy, but the world has been closed down for over a year? Guess what? The Good Company Players are back on Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater stage with Nunsense.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Poses With Wife Missy in Sweet Pic After She Got Him to ‘Ditch Camo’

It’s not too often that you’ll catch Jase Robertson in anything other than camo. However, his wife, Missy, finally got him to dump the look. On Sunday, she tweeted out a rare photo of herself and her camo-less husband. “He’ll ditch the camo every once in awhile,” the “Duck Dynasty” alum tweeted alongside a cute photo of the couple.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Jen Ross interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ music supervisor

Music supervisor Jen Ross has worked on a number of music-themed series in her career, including “Smash,” “Empire” and “Soundtrack,” but few compare to the amount of work necessary for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The show is driven by Zoey’s ability to hear people’s “heart songs,” of which we hear at least four and as many as nine in a given episode. Ross is tasked with securing music rights to all of them under a tight network TV schedule, and it’s far from easy. “‘Zoey’s’ is a very specific beast unto itself,” says Ross in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It’s really a constant interesting game of how do you get everything done in the time and not compromise any of the creative storyline and any of the narrative.” Watch the full webchat above.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.